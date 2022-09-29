Dodgers News: Andre Jackson Thanks Team Coordinator For New Mental Approach to Game

It's hard to think of a bigger moment for a young pitcher like Dodgers' Andre Jackson going up against Albert Pujols just two days after hitting his 700th home run. Jackson remained calm and delivered against the future Hall of Fame slugger causing him to strike out swinging.

It was a huge moment for the young pitcher, but it hasn't always been pretty for him as he navigates his way towards a solidified baseball career. During his time at Triple-A in 21 games (19 starts), Jackson went 2-7 with a 5.00 ERA in 75 2/3 innings.

Going from a low point of his career to being able to redefine his game against an all-time hitter is no easy accomplishment. Jackson attributes his rejuvenated success to his new mental approach (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra, The OC Register).

I’m just working on staying present. "Doing what I have to do, find tools to stay focused and locked in, come to the field the same every day. Getting my feet grounded and feel present so when I’m out there it’s my only focus. If I find things kind of coming in from different areas, or if the game situation ― Pujols is coming up to bat ― the first thing I tell myself to do is to breathe, instead of getting too big or too small.”

Jackson's new outlook with baseball comes thanks to the Dodgers' strong mind coordinator Aj LaLonde for introducing conscious breathing into his routine. Jackson's persistence was rewarded with his first save of the season and the hope is to see him continue to improve in all aspects of his game.

While he's now back at Triple-A, this won't be the last time we're talking about Andre.