Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Activated for Doubleheader; Andre Jackson Optioned

The gift of child birth takes precedent over many moments in your life, including being the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tyler Anderson was fortunate enough to experience the birth of his third child and is now slated to start once again for the Dodgers in the second game of their doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Anderson was originally supposed to start against the Diamondbacks on Monday, but would later be subbed for Michael Grove. Anderson brings the dominance shown all season long posting a 15-3 record with a 2.62 ERA, good enough for fifth in the National League.

Dodgers pitcher Andre Jackson was also recalled in place of Anderson and was able to make the most of his opportunities. Appearing in his second game for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Giants, Jackson threw for 0.2 innings giving up one earned run and one strikeout in five batters faced and recorded his first hold of the season in a 4-3 victory.

Jackson officially is optioned once again with the return of Anderson to the mound. Anderson will now face the Diamondbacks for the fourth time this season as he looks for his fourth win against them.

Anderson has given up just two earned runs in 20.0 innings pitched against the Diamondbacks while recording 15 strikeouts. If his past outings against the team are any indication of how things will go, Anderson will record his 16th win on the season to tie with his teammate Tony Gonsolin and sit one game behind the Dodgers leader Julio Urias.