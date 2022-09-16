Skip to main content
Dodgers News: David Price Continues Trend for Postseason Return

Dodgers pitcher David Price has been out since August 29 with a wrist injury
The Dodgers continue to juggle around what the rotation may be heading into the postseason. Luckily, the Dodgers clinched the NL West and have plenty of time to experiment and wait for key players, like pitcher David Price, to return. 

Price has been making good progress and is hopeful for a return prior to the end of the season. Despite getting a lot of inflammation in his wrist, he threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on September 14 (via MLB). 

"The left-hander hasn’t pitched since Aug. 29 against the Marlins and said the wrist had been bothering him “for a few weeks.” An MRI revealed a lot of inflammation, which is when the Dodgers decided to give the veteran left-hander a break. Price, however, made it clear that he fully intends to be available before the end of the regular season."

Price is in search of his second World Series ring, and with the news of this possibly being his final season it's hard to think of a better way to go out than with another championship. 

Price hasn't played to his former Cy Young standards, but the former All-Star has shown signs of his value as a contributor in the bull pen. In 38 games this season Price has posted a 2.58 ERA with 37 strikeouts. 

The numbers don't pop out, but with the Dodgers having clinched so early they have plenty of rotations to practice with until the rest of their starters return back healthy. The opportunities presented in front of Price could land him a big role heading into the postseason. 

David PriceLos Angeles Dodgers

