Dodgers News: Ryan Pepoit to Pitch on Sunday, David Price Heads to the IL

Dodgers young prospect to pitch the bulk of todays game, meanwhile Dodgers veteran heads to IL.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have suffered some tough losses in the pitching department with Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson, just to name a few who are out for the season. 

LA is in the midst of finding their sixth man for their pitching rotation. The No. 6 prospect on the Dodgers farm system and number two pitcher, Ryan Pepiot is determined to be that guy. Pepiot made his major league debut back in May and has gotten 7 total starts in which haven't looked impressive but also haven't looked too bad either.

In the 2022 season, the 25 year-old is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 25 innings pitched. His best quality start came against the Miami Marlins on August 21 in which he went six innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 7 K’s and earning his second win of his young career.

The Butler alum is set to return to the active roster and make his first appearance in relief of his career. With a huge lead in the NL West, the Dodgers can afford to be unconventional and change things up from time to time with close to a month left in the regular season.

Relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson will get the start on Sunday in the weekend series finale against the San Diego Padres and Pepiot will follow in a bulk role.

Ferguson stands at 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 24 K’s in 24.1 innings.

Now, since Pepiot was optioned to Oklahoma City on August 22nd, he is ineligible to get recalled since 15 days have not passed. However, he will be replacing David Price who will be headed to the IL on Sunday.

Price is dealing with inflammation in his left wrist and has been “grinding it out” for the team, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The injury isn’t considered to be that big of a deal and he should be back before the regular season comes to a close.

The 37-year-old has a substantial 2.58 ERA, 37 K’s and a 1.17 WHIP over 38 innings of work.

One-year Dodger Andrew Heaney was scheduled for today's start but will instead take the mound on Monday against the hated Giants.

The Dodgers will close the series against San Diego tonight and look to win outright. Game time is set at 4:08 PT exclusively on ESPN. 

