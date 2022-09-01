Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Set to Undergo MRI

The news of Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin heading to the IL was quickly followed by a sigh of relief with Gonsolin reiterating the severity of his injury wasn't as bad as it sounded. Despite Gonsolin's "playing it safe remarks," Dodgers fans now may have a reason to hold their breath once more.

What was once thought of a small forearm injury, which still left fans in dismay, may be something far worse. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Gonsolin's arm hasn't quite responded yet and still remains shut down.

To further hinder a direct timetable for Gonsolin's return, Gonsolin is also set to undergo an MRI to reveal the severity of the injury. A huge blow for the Dodgers if Gonsolin were to miss an extended period of time.

As fans await the severity of the injury, one thing remains certain. The Dodgers should and probably will take it easy with Gonsolin as the team heads into the postseason.

The record breaking team has bigger things on their mind despite the potential of being the winningest team in Dodgers history. Gonsolin, who leads the National League with a 2.10 ERA while having a 16-1 record, would also agree the goal is preparing for the postseason.

The Dodgers continue to steamroll into the postseason even with all the injuries dealt in the pitching lineup. The loss of Gonsolin will inevitably alter the Dodgers strategies as they close out the regular season, but it's a safe bet for fans to relax as the Dodgers find themselves in familiar territory and yet still remain successful.