Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Set to Undergo MRI

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Set to Undergo MRI

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin may have a more severe injury than previously thought

The news of Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin heading to the IL was quickly followed by a sigh of relief with Gonsolin reiterating the severity of his injury wasn't as bad as it sounded. Despite Gonsolin's "playing it safe remarks," Dodgers fans now may have a reason to hold their breath once more.

What was once thought of a small forearm injury, which still left fans in dismay, may be something far worse. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Gonsolin's arm hasn't quite responded yet and still remains shut down.

To further hinder a direct timetable for Gonsolin's return, Gonsolin is also set to undergo an MRI to reveal the severity of the injury. A huge blow for the Dodgers if Gonsolin were to miss an extended period of time. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As fans await the severity of the injury, one thing remains certain. The Dodgers should and probably will take it easy with Gonsolin as the team heads into the postseason.

The record breaking team has bigger things on their mind despite the potential of being the winningest team in Dodgers history. Gonsolin, who leads the National League with a 2.10 ERA while having a 16-1 record, would also agree the goal is preparing for the postseason. 

The Dodgers continue to steamroll into the postseason even with all the injuries dealt in the pitching lineup. The loss of Gonsolin will inevitably alter the Dodgers strategies as they close out the regular season, but it's a safe bet for fans to relax as the Dodgers find themselves in familiar territory and yet still remain successful.

Tony GonsolinLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_10211460_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18904139
News

Dodgers News: Slew of Roster Moves Brings Back Kershaw, Vargas; Graterol to IL

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18876153_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Learning from Freddie, Says Doc

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18908114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18466648_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Journeyman Infielder Dropped from 40-Man Roster

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18804475_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Prospects: James Outman is Absolutely on Fire

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18815250_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Slugging Prospect On His Way to Join Expanding L.A. Roster

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17901623_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thrilled with Dustin May So Far

By Jeff J. Snider