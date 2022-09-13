Dodgers News: Injured Infield Star Could Be Returning Sooner Than Expected

The Dodgers have had some serious problems all season long with their roster adjustments based off injuries. For Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux, this seems to be a good problem to have as he is nearing a return into the lineup.

Lux is set for live batting practices since being out September 1 after getting a cortisone shot in his neck. Lux has been progressing well with a timetable for return still not decided.

The plan was to have Lux take part in at-bats at the Dodgers training facility on Tuesday or Wednesday with reports from Dave Roberts relaying Lux being on schedule with his assignments (quotes via SportsNet LA).

"Today he was in the cage doing all baseball activities. He's feeling good, so hopefully we can get him to Camelback (Ranch) either tomorrow or the next day and hopefully get him back online at some point in time this coming weekend."

Prior to his injury, Lux was batting .268 with two home runs and 12 RBI's in the month of August. Lux had been batting a .293 on the season.

With the amount of firepower across the roster, which include Freddie Freeman being on a hitting tear and Justin Turner batting a .371 with four home runs and 12 RBI's in the month of September, the Dodgers bringing back Lux becomes a luxury.

The team is still going through different rotations and figuring out who will be apart of their postseason roster. Luckily as the team has officially clinched the playoffs, decisions become a bit easier while giving Lux extra time to find his groove once again.