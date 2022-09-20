Dodgers News: Justin Bruihl First Career Save Comes with Messy Celebration

The Dodgers continued to dominate the Giants as they have all season long with another series sweep and finish the season series 15-4. The Dodgers remained poised into the 10th inning with a two score lead before checking in pitcher Justin Bruihl to close out the game with a narrow 4-3 victory.

The Dodgers recorded their 101st win of the season as they continue to march into the playoffs, but it doesn't mean this milestone for Bruihl shouldn't come without its own celebration. The team decided to give him a very special "beer shower!" celebration.

A sticky shower that wasn't just beer (quotes via Jack Harris, The Los Angeles Times).

“There was beer, ketchup, milk, a bunch of other stuff dumped on me,” Bruihl said with a smile.“I took a nice hot shower after.”

The Dodgers win over the Giants puts them comfortably ahead in the MLB standings at five games above the Astros and eight games above the Mets, who the Dodgers struggled with at the end of August.

Despite the team clinching the division, the team shows no signs of slowing down any time soon as they continue their dominance in the regular season. With their big cushion, it gives the team opportunities to experiment with guys like Bruihl and giving him an opportunity to find a spot in the roster.

Even if Bruihl doesn't land a permanent spot, the sticky memories made after a big closeout game against the Giants will ring through for the rest of his career.