Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw's Simple but Perfect Words to His Team After NL West Clinch

Clayton Kershaw has been a part of eleven division-winning teams and twelve playoff teams. He's had more champagne parties than he can count at this point.

But after the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Tuesday night behind seven shutout innings from their longtime ace, L.A. manager Dave Roberts invited Kershaw to say a few words to kick off the latest clubhouse party.

And say a few words he did:

"I just want to say I love you guys, and thank you for being so good, because it's really fun to be on this team."

What more needs to be said? When Kershaw hit free agency after last year, his hometown Texas Rangers went hard in their pursuit to bring the native Texan home. But Kershaw chose to come back to his adopted home in Los Angeles, the only franchise he has ever known.

On Tuesday, he found himself in a familiar situation: standing on the mound with a chance to pitch the Dodgers to a division title. It's the fourth potential clincher Kershaw has pitched in his career, and it's the fourth time he got the job done. His ERA in those four games? 0.30. Zero point three zero. He has allowed one run in four clinching games combined.

And when the spotlight was on him, when it was time for him to give a toast in the locker room, all he could think to do was tell his teammates how great they are.

The 2022 Dodgers are special, and Clayton Kershaw is a big reason why. And when he looks around the locker room, he sees a lot of other big reasons, too.