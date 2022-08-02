Dodgers News: LA Trades Former All-Star to Seattle Mariners for Cash

It was never in doubt the Dodgers would be making moves before the trade deadline, but some fans may be disappointed with the lack of any huge splashes. Juan Soto was linked to the Dodgers over many weeks but will now be playing for their NL West rival San Diego Padres.

This wouldn't discourage the front office as the Dodgers end up taking a chance on Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo. The Dodgers would then quickly ramp up their moves and make a trade with their third baseman Jake Lamb and sent him to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations or a player to be determined later.

Lamb filled in nicely for the Dodgers as their outfielder Chris Taylor went down with an injury early July. Lamb appeared in 25 games for the Dodgers and finished with a .338 OBP with 16 hits and a .239 batting average.

The former All-Star who once had 30 home runs in a season still looks to find his stride, but the Dodgers had to make room after making the trade for Gallo. Many fans would have loved to see Lamb stay longer but the move had to happen now.

The pressure is on for the Dodgers as Soto looks to find his chemistry within the Padres and what looks to set up a dramatic playoff series between the Padres and Dodgers.

A future player may come to the Dodgers, but fans will have to wait and see if Gallo can provide a spark for the team or if the Dodgers will regret not making bigger moves before the deadline.