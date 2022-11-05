Dodgers News: MLB Insider Links High Interest Between Carlos Correa and LA

It still remains uncertain what Trea Turner ultimately will do heading into the offseason. If Turner were to leave, that would leave a huge hole for the Dodgers to fill at the shortstop position. But, you don't have to look very far into free agency to see Carlos Correa could fill that spot.

Correa sits at No. 3 of notable free agents heading into the 2023 season (via Jon Heyman, New York Post) after another decent season and the link between the Dodgers and Correa is higher than most fans may think.

Great defense, postseason pedigree and still 28, but interest last winter was disappointing. Teams: Dodgers, Giants, Braves, Twins, Cubs, Phillies. Expert: $275M, 9 years.

Correa can bring home a big need for the Dodgers if Turner were to leave, but this is not necessarily the guy the club is hoping will fill the need. Especially Dodgers fans.

The cheating scandal during Correa's time on the Astros still haunts Dodgers fans no matter the skillset presented by Correa.

This of course still remains with high speculation and is contingent on Turner leaving during free agency. Aaron Judge can also throw a wrench into things as Correa will likely command top dollar which the Dodgers wouldn't have if they signed Judge.

Keeping Turner seems like a top priority for the team as he was near the top of every batting stat among shortstops. Turner has also expressed interest in returning to the Dodgers but also is open to returning back to the east coast.

Seems like it's going to come down to who can offer him the most money.