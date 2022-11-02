Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency

When free agents continue to be rumored with the Dodgers, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge remains in the mix. Judge has been linked to possibly signing a huge deal with the Dodgers but with free agency still a bit away all we can do is talk about the fantasy.

Among people joining in on the fantasy is Yankees general manager Brian Cashman who knows the value Judge will command after such an impressive season. Judge hit an AL record 62 home runs this season after not signing a contract extension prior to the 2022 season.

Judge took a bet on himself and surely it looks like it's going to pay out. Speculations have been made about Judge's contract with some believing Judge can exceed $400 million.

The Yankees will surely be on the bidding war to resign their star player with Cashman being well aware of the implications for Judge (quotes via Chris Kirschner and The Athletic Staff, The Athletic).

“There’s a pot of gold there,” Cashman said of Judge’s free agency. “It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs. But it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So, good for him. It was already a big pot, and obviously, it’ll be bigger.”

At the end of the day baseball is a business and Judge clearly made the right business decision. Plenty of teams will be ready to throw their money at Judge and if the implications are correct the Dodgers could very well be in the running too.