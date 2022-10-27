Dodgers Trea Turner: Top 5 Offseason Destinations for the Free Agent Shortstop

Trea Turner is one of the top free agents on the market this offseason. He's coming off a year in which he hit .298 with 21 home runs, a career-high 100 RBIs and finished second in the league with 194 hits, only behind his Dodger teammate Freddie Freeman. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

In the postseason, Turner most likely earned himself some more money, despite his questionable defense at times. Turner had two massive postseason home runs for the Dodgers, and at one point appeared to be the team's only source of offense.

At 29-years-old, Turner should be in for a huge pay day this offseason. The question is, who will give it to him?

MLB's Mark Feinsand gave his top eight landing spots for the superstar shortstop. Among his top five were the Phillies, Dodgers, Giants, Orioles and Yankees.

We know that Turner is a big fan of the East Coast from his time with the Washington Nationals, so the Phillies, Yankees and Orioles all make some sense. The Phillies seem to be the favorite outside of the Dodgers, as they have a need at shortstop and will throw some money his way coming off a World Series appearance (and potential championship).

The Orioles are coming off a year in which they surprised a lot of people, and seem to be a few years ahead of schedule on their rebuild. This could be an offseason in which they decide to make some win now moves, and Turner seems like a perfect guy to be the best player in an organization full of up and coming stars.

Then there's the Yankees, who have a ton of money to spend, and will gladly throw it at Turner if they aren't able to lock in Aaron Judge. The Yankees haven't had a superstar shortstop since Derek Jeter, so they would love to bring in Turner for the next decade.

The final two landing spots were two NL West rivals in the Giants and Dodgers. The Giants have already made it clear they're going to make a run at Judge, and reportedly want to bring in two other high profile free agents to lure him in. So they should have their fingerprints all over the top free agents in this year's class, Turner being no exception.

And as for the Dodgers, they know what they have in Trea Turner. Turner, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were arguably the best big three in baseball this year, and the Dodgers would love to have those guys locked up for the better part of the next decade. Having three MVP candidates at the top of your lineup is about as good as it gets, so we should expect the Dodgers to be firmly in the mix to bring Turner back.