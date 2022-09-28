Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider

There's no question of the impact Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has had all season long and being arguably the best shortstop in the league. Turner is currently on a one-year contract and is set to make big money this off-season with one team in the NL East that could make a serious push.

The Phillies have emerged as new favorites according to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale who says the Phillies have about $50 million coming off the books this off-season. Turner will likely break the bank similarly to Corey Seager signing with the Rangers, but the question remains if whether or not the Dodgers are ready to spend that money.

Nightengale sees the Phillies spending that money for a premiere shortstop despite Turner being vocal about wanting to stay with the Dodgers (via USA Today).

Dodgers All-Star shortstop Trea Turner should earn at least $330 million this winter as the top free agent to hit the market and says that Los Angeles has grown on him as a city. The question is will the Dodgers give him that kind of money when they didn’t keep homegrown shortstop Corey Seager, who signed for $325 million last winter with the Texas Rangers?

Turner has done it all this season not only for his durability, but his ability to perform when he's playing. Turner currently leads all shortstops in runs (95) and hits (184) and is second in batting average (.299) doubles (38) and RBI's (97).

It's no doubt the Dodgers will try to do whatever it takes to keep Turner in Los Angeles, but chances are Turner will break the bank and it would be hard to imagine turning down $330 million.