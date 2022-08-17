Skip to main content
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas

Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
The Rangers made huge acquisitions this season which included second baseman Marcus Semien and the Dodgers very own shortstop Corey Seager for a grand total of $500 million between the two. Seager was on the fence, but the shortstop admitted that the Rangers manager Chris Woodward, a former Dodgers third base coach, was a key factor in Seager inking his megadeal with the Rangers (quotes via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM).

“We’re trending upwards. Woody [Chris Woodward] was a huge part of my decision. Knowing how he is, knowing how he approaches the game, knowing how I am and how I approach the game. The stars aligned.”

Woodward had spent three seasons with the Dodgers, made a huge impact on Seager's game during his time in LA. "Woody" was key in facilitating the bank-breaking ten-year deal to keep the Rangers infield intact for years to come. 

Despite the move for the recently hired Rangers manager, reports also came out that Woodward had been fired after the teams struggles in one-run games and being nine games out of the AL Wild Card. 

Woodward was hired prior to the 2019 season and recently signed an extension so reports of his firing come as a surprise throughout the league. However, even if it isn't in Seager's best interest, this could be what the team needs to jumpstart their season.

Seager has been a great pickup for the Rangers this season appearing in his third All-Star game of his career and is currently tied for his career best in home runs with 26 on a .252 batting average. 

