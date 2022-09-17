Dodgers Insider Expects Multiple Teams in on Trea Turner

In the summer of 2021, Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman pulled off the trade of the season. Friedman acquired both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.

And even though we weren’t able to keep Scherzer, who left for the New York Mets as a free agent, we knew we were going to have Turner for the 2022 season. So far Turner has been a revelation for the Dodgers and you can only hope that you get to keep a player like that.

Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined the Petros & Money show on AM570 Thursday to discuss the Dodgers clinching the division and all things celebratory.

The focus then shifted on shortstop Trea Turner and whether or not he will remain in LA beyond the 2022 season. Vassegh told the guys that he expects a pretty strong bidding for the 29-year-old All-Star.

"That's the perception around baseball that Trea Turner prefers to play on the East Coast when he signs a free agent contract. But I can tell you, he has enjoyed being part of this team. I mean, how could you not? But it's going to come down to dollars and years. If the Dodgers are competitive with that, he's going to obviously consider them.

But I've been told teams like the Phillies, the Yankees, the Braves who have a free shortstop of their own in Dansby Swanson all are going to kick the tires on Trea Turner. So, there's going to be a lot of competition out there for him today."

Vassegh was then asked about the dollars and years Turner will be expected to sign. He drew a comparison to last year’s Dodger Corey Seager, who left in the off-season for the Texas Rangers.

"Well, a lot of people around baseball that I spoke to even on this road trip believe that he's a better player than Corey Seager. So how can he not get more than Corey Seager? Or at least as much. The one flip side to all that is he is a little bit older than Seager when he signed his contract with past offseason. But it's hard to argue he such a great player. He's a really good shortstop. He can play second base. He can play Centerfield.

He's going to get at least 7 years and $300 million in my estimation at the very least."

To say the Dodgers need Trea Turner is kind of ridiculous to say, but it’s true. Don't get me wrong, the second option for the Dodgers at shortstop is really nice too in Gavin Lux, who is having a career year, but he is no Trea Turner, at least not yet.

The chemistry is already established with the other two heavy hitters in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, but it’s no secret that Turner is an East Coast guy. The heart wants what the heart wants.

Needless to say, a big payday is coming for the 2-time All-Star no matter where he winds up.