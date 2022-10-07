Skip to main content

Dodgers Prospects: Miguel Vargas Takes Home AAA Honors

Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas has appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers this season

Whether players are doing right for the Dodgers or their minor league affiliates, the success will get recognized. Today we recognize OKC Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas for being crowned Baseball America's Triple-A Player of the Year. 

This is Vargas' first Player of the Year honors and deservingly so. The accolades are nice for Vargas but this may be a sign of things to look forward to in the future as the Dodgers look to utilize the young prospect. 

With the OKC Dodgers, Vargas racked up 17 home runs with 82 RBI's on a .304 batting average. Vargas was also one of 11 prospects to bat atleast 350 times with a .404 OBP and .511 slugging.

Vargas' play in the minors has also earned him playing time in the major leagues and has appeared in 18 games this season for the Dodgers. In those 18 games, Vargas had one home run with eight RBI's on a .170 batting average. 

Vargas proves once again the Dodgers know how to develop their prospects and it is expected that Vargas will be called upon again soon for the Dodgers. When the opportunity arises, Vargas takes it. 

Vargas played in the Cuban National League in 2014 but has been apart of the Dodgers farm system since 2018. Vargas has spent most of his playing days in the minors with a career batting average of .313.

Although unable to record a hit against the Rockies, Vargas appeared in four of the six games in the final series of the season. 

