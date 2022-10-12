Dodgers News: Despite Not Playing, Walker Buehler Will Make An NLDS Appearance

Like many athletes who go through gruesome injuries, they look to eye a comeback as soon as possible. For Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, who hasn't ruled out coming back in 2023, will make an appearance in the NLDS as a guest analyst.

Buehler injured his elbow in August and it was later ruled that he would require Tommy John surgery. A surprise as the Dodgers expected to have him back but instead got his season shut down and even possibly losing him for the 2023 season.

Although Buehler won't be able to help out the Dodgers on the field, he will get to enlighten all Dodgers fans at home with his keen insight as a perennial pitcher. A sight many Dodgers fans will welcome seeing.

The two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion has spent all six seasons with the Dodgers and appeared in 115 games during that span. His best season of his career came in 2021 as he achieved a career best in games started (33), games won (16), and ERA (2.47).

The numbers were promising for a revamped Dodgers team looking to come back from a disappointing postseason exit to the eventual World Series champion Braves in the NLCS. Buehler could have been heavily utilized as the Dodgers still determine their pitching rotation moving forward.

With the Dodgers poised to make a deep postseason run regardless, Buehler may be seen more often than not analyzing the Dodgers if the team makes it into November with their eye on the title.