Dodgers: There's One Guy Who Will Miss Justin Turner's Voice Most and That Might Be a Good Thing

The Dodgers are going to have to find a new locker room voice next season.

The Dodgers lost a lot of things when Justin Turner signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The biggest one, however, may be his voice in the locker room.

Turner was the most outspoken Dodger player, and turned himself into quite the leader in the clubhouse. He also was a big advocate of Dave Roberts' messaging, which is why one Dodgers reporter told AM radio that he thinks the person who will miss JT most is none other than Roberts, himself.

"I think the person that's going to miss the clubhouse presence the most is Dave Roberts, not any of his teammates. Justin Turner was Dave's a big advocate as far as messaging in the clubhouse and I feel like Dave is going to be the one that needs to find somebody else now."



Losing Turner will definitely be a blow to the Dodgers and their fans, but maybe this isn't the worst thing in the world. We saw last year how the team faltered in the postseason, and a lot of people were calling for a little more energy from the dugout.

Dodger fans love to blame Roberts when the Dodgers fall short, but clearly, Turner was his biggest supporter. If a new voice in the locker room can get the guys riled up in a different way, maybe they can push Roberts to change his messaging a little bit.

We're clearly ushering in a new era of Dodger baseball this offseason — but maybe that's a good thing.