Dodgers: 2020 World Series Roster Slowly Fading Away

A sad sight for fans as the 2020 World Series championship team is getting further away. It was inevitable that the team would make a huge turnover with other teams drooling over the talent and Justin Turner is the latest named added to the list of players to leave from the 2020 team.

Of the 19 players who were apart of the roster, 10 are now gone leaving less than half of the championship team. The distant memory is slowly fading away as the new era of Dodgers baseball comes quicker than people imagined.

Some of the favorites include Corey Seager, Kike Hernandez, Cody Bellinger and Aj Pollock. This of course doesn't mean it's all lost with some of the top talents in Mookie Betts, Tony Gonsolin, Will Smith and Julio Urias still remaining on the team.

While the Dodgers lose guys like Seager, they managed to bring in Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner despite losing Turner to the Phillies this off-season. The Dodgers know how to create a World Series team even if it means losing start talent in the process.

The Dodgers know how to bring in guys in a cheap commodity before inevitably losing them in free agency showing they know how to develop their talent while keeping an eye on some of the best players in the league.

With the amount of money the Dodgers can still spend, it's clear there are still plenty of moves left to be made. Patience truly will become tested among the fans.