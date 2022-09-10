Dodgers: Trea Turner Would Play Every Game if Given the Opportunity

Availability is the best ability. For Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner that's how it's been all season long appearing in 135 of the Dodgers 136 games.

His only game missed this season came on September 2, but it wasn't for an injury. Dave Roberts had been wanting to bench turner for awhile to give him at-least a day off so he can remain fresh until the end of the season.

At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to win the World Series but taking Turner out of the game was no easy feat. Turner told the media about his pride for coming to each game after sitting out his first game of the season.

“It’s a little bit of a pride thing, but it’s a little of what Freddie said, ‘We get paid to play, so come show up and do our job.’

Freddie Freeman also has yet to miss any games this season, but if Turner sitting out was any indication it tells us Freeman's first time sitting will be coming soon.

“Some people are lucky enough to play every day, some people have different roles and whatnot. I’m lucky enough to play every day, so I try to take advantage of it.”

Turner and Freeman's attitude to play every game has been a driving force in the Dodgers success this late into the season. There seems to be no way of slowing them down now.

However, this isn't a reason to not rest them when needed. Freak injuries happen all the time, as evident with the long list of injured Dodgers throughout the season, so this is a smart move for the team moving forward.