Dodgers: Will Smith Gifted With Birth Of First Baby

Sports mean everything to the fans and athletes, but life and family at the end of the day always take precedent over sports. For Dodgers catcher Will Smith, he and his wife Cara have welcomed their first baby girl into the family.

The past week hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the Dodgers, but Smith can now take a step back from the game and be with his new born baby. Smith has had an eventful month as he also tied the franchise record for catchers for most multi-hit postseason games.

The Dodgers have some decisions to make moving forward but it seems likely Smith will remain on the team despite the emergence of Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya slowly coming into the picture.

The guess is Smith isn't focused on what could be coming in the future and rather is focused on his newborn baby.

A terrific season ended with disappointment is the name of the game for the Dodgers and Smith was a catalyst for the highest scoring offense in the league.

On the season, Smith had a .260 batting average and was one home runs away from tying his career high in home runs (24) and set a new career high in RBI's (87).

The Dodgers will do what they can to rebound from such a low end to the season but keeping Smith on the roster should help propel the Dodgers to another great regular season. The hope is to maintain that level of play into the postseason, but for now we will congratulate Smith and his family for their newest healthy member.