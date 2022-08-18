Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists

Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
The Dodgers have been dominating all-season long and are well on there way to a huge postseason run. For many teams this could be a reason to remain complacent, but the Dodgers continue to focus on their farm system in addition to the big league club, particuarly top catcher prospect Diego Cartaya

The Dodgers always look to the future even in the midst of a historic season and with their development at the minor league level, the future remains bright. Cartaya has caught the attention of the MLB and continues to climb up the top 100 rankings.

In the previous season, Cartaya was ranked as the 28th prospect, now he's 10th. Cartaya got bumped up this season to the Great Lakes High-A team where he has hit 11 home runs with a .937 OPS in 46 games. 

The Dodgers saw something in Cartaya when they signed him at just 16-years old. Now it's only a matter of time before we see Cartaya in LA.

Cartaya will be a name to remember, but other prospects are also in line to be recognized. Pitcher Bobby Miller moved up 51 spots to rank 27 this year and will be playing for Oklahoma City this week.

Infielder Miguel Vargas comes in at 44 and has been used in the Dodgers lineup this season. Infielder Michael Busch jumped up 30 spots to 45 thanks to his 26 home runs in 104 minor league games. 

The prospects set to come show a bright future for the Dodgers organization. Even with Will Smith still set to keep the catcher position locked in for at-least a couple more seasons, it seems likely Cartaya will find himself in the lineup someway soon. 

