Former Dodgers Outfielder to Remain With Yankees After All
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Taylor Trammell is back to the team that DFA'd him over the weekend.
Trammell cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the New York Yankees on Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees announced the move on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was once a highly-touted prospect. The Cincinnati Reds selected the speedy outfielder with the 35th overall pick in 2016.
Trammell's time with the Dodgers was brief. In early April, Trammell was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers and only made six at-bats in five games with three strikeouts and was ultimately designated for assignment two weeks later.
The Yankees were his third team this season after New York claimed him off waivers two days after the Dodgers DFA'd him. Before his time with the Dodgers, he spent time with the Seattle Mariners but was DFA'd after failing to make the Opening Day roster. Trammell won't need to worry about finding a new home. However, if he wants any chance at returning to the big leagues, he'll need to make some noise in Triple-A.
