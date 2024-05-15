Dodgers Make Massive Roster Change Ahead of Series Finale Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a huge roster move ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants. The team recalled right-handed pitcher Eduardo Salazar and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernández. To make room on the active roster, right-handed pitcher Gus Varland was optioned. To make room on both the active and 40-man rosters, right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt was designated for assignment.
The Dodgers are utilizing a bullpen game for Wednesday's series finale as they go for the sweep in San Francisco, so it makes sense to get some fresh arms in the bullpen. Crismatt and Varland both pitched on Tuesday, so neither would have likely pitched on Wednesday.
Instead, the Dodgers are bringing up two new arms to help take down innings before the team heads back home for a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds that begins on Thursday.
Hernández, 29, will be getting the start in what will be his Dodgers debut. The last time he appeared in an MLB game was 2022, when he had a 6.35 ERA across 62.1 innings with the Miami Marlins. In Triple-A this year, Hernández has been solid, making six appearances (five starts), and sporting a 2.83 ERA with 34 strikeouts.
Salazar will also be making his Dodgers debut if he enters Wednesday night's game. He made eight appearances with the Reds in 2023, allowing 11 earned runs in 12.1 innings for an 8.03 ERA. At Triple-A this season, he's made seven starts, sporting a 5.88 ERA in 33.2 innings.
Varland has made seven appearances for the Dodgers this season, sporting a 3.00 ERA across six innings of work. Crismatt has made five appearances for the Dodgers this season, sporting a 2.57 ERA across seven innings of work.
First pitch for Wednesday night's game is 6:45 p.m. PT. Here's the full Dodgers lineup with Hernández on the bump: