Former GM Urges Giants to Sign Dodgers Star in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants’ roster heading into next season does not meet the standards of a postseason-caliber team. Or, at least, that is what former MLB general manager Jim Bowden had to say on MLB Network Radio.
In the eyes of Bowden, who was a GM for the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, the Giants’ front office still has more work to do this offseason.
“Why aren’t you being more impatient with signing players? You should have been signing more players,” Bowden said. “Your roster is not good enough.”
More news: Dodgers All-Star Predicted to Betray LA, Sign $60M Deal With AL Squad
At the time of Bowden’s comment, the Giants had only signed former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. The shortstop agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract in early December.
However, Bowden did not view the addition of Adames as enough to make the Giants postseason contenders. He suggested that San Francisco add free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and four-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso this offseason.
“You go get Alonso and Flaherty, and you can stay in the conversation,” Bowden said. “If Adames is your only move, you are out of the conversation.”
Since Bowden’s comment, the Giants signed three-time Cy Young pitcher Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million contract.
Verlander, who will turn 42 in February, has a long list of MLB accolades, including nine AL All-Star selections and two World Series championships. His veteran experience will serve the Giants well, but he is not a long-term addition to their rotation.
More news: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Hinted at LA's Latest Signing Nearly a Year Ago
Meanwhile, Flaherty is coming off the first World Series championship of his career. After the Detroit Tigers traded the Los Angeles native to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, he logged a 3.58 ERA with 61 strikeouts in the second half of the season.
Flaherty’s first half of the season with the Tigers was highlighted by his best ERA since 2019, when he was an All-MLB Second-Team selection.
Flaherty would add depth to the Giants’ rotation, which just lost two-time Cy Young pitcher Blake Snell to the Dodgers. San Francisco’s rotation still includes Logan Webb, who earned his first All-Star selection of his career in 2024.
More news: Dodgers' $100 Million All-Star Predicted to Join NL Rival
The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2021. In their latest postseason appearance, San Francisco lost to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
Their last appearance in the Fall Classic was in 2014, which marked San Francisco’s eighth World Series title in franchise history.
Flaherty's World Series momentum may be the cure to the Giants' three-year postseason drought.