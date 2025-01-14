Dodgers Offseason Gets High Grade From Former MLB GM
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already had an incredibly successful offseason, and they seem to be far from finished.
L.A. has brought back Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen, extended Tommy Edman, signed Michael Conforto, Hyeseong Kim, and Blake Snell, and acquired Mike Sirota and Jose Vasquez via trades.
Not to mention, Los Angeles is one of the three finalists to land Roki Sasaki as the 23-year-old phenom narrows down his MLB options.
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of the Athletic gave the Dodgers an favorable outlook heading into 2025.
Bowden gave a letter grade to each team on their offseason progress thus far. Los Angeles unsurprisingly earned an 'A'.
Bowden applauded the Dodgers pitching rotation saying the Snell signing "gives them one of the best and deepest rotations in baseball."
Bowden went on to predict that the Dodgers would finish No. 1 in the NL West, something they have done all but one season since 2013.
The Dodgers will look to only improve upon a championship-winning roster with their recent moves.
Fan-favorite Teoscar Hernández is a player who, despite taking a little while longer to re-sign, will be a key piece of the Dodgers' offense moving forward.
Last season, Hernández hit .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, and a WAR of 4.3 — the highest of his career.
Snell, the blockbuster signing of the offseason, is going to be wearing a Dodger uniform for the next five seasons. He inked a $182 million deal with L.A. due to his 3.12 ERA in 2024 along with 145 strikeouts to only 44 walks.
Another major signing from Los Angeles was infielder Hyeseong Kim.
Kim, hitting .326 in 2024, brought in 11 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 75 RBIs last season in the KBO.
The Dodgers also have a few more moves to make as the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes heat up, and L.A. still has a potential need for another bullpen arm.
A name that his been linked to the Dodgers is closer Tanner Scott.
After losing the chance to acquire Devin Williams as he was dealt to the New York Yankees, Scott seems like a great second choice for the defending champions.
It is also worth mentioning that the offseason of Roki Sasaki moves along as only the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays remain with Los Angeles as the final choices as to where the phenom will finally land.
