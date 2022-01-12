Skip to main content
MLB News: Meeting Set for Thursday to Discuss CBA

MLB News: Meeting Set for Thursday to Discuss CBA

MLB and the MLBPA will be meeting on Thursday to talk about the "core-economics" of a new CBA.

Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MLB and the MLBPA will be meeting on Thursday to talk about the "core-economics" of a new CBA.

Last week, it was rumored that the MLB will submit new proposals to the MLBPA in the coming weeks.

The two sides will meet this Thursday to lay some of the financial groundwork for a new CBA according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to hold a bargaining session Thursday, sources tell ESPN. MLB is expected to make a core-economics proposal at the session, which would be the first between the two sides since the league locked out the players on Dec. 2.

Fans of baseball have been waiting for any news regarding a new CBA since the previous one expired on December 1st. The last time MLB and the MLBPA officially met was December 2nd, according to Passan.

Read More

Dating back to last week, the two sides did not have any sort of meeting scheduled.

If spring training is going to start on time, the two sides will need to come to an agreement before the February 15th start date.

MLB and the MLBPA will need to hash out a variety of issues, from the luxury tax threshold to expansion into the playoffs. This is hopefully the first, and likely many, productive discussion between the two parties.

At least they're now finally talking. 

Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Meeting Set for Thursday to Discuss CBA

39 seconds ago
USATSI_15881803
News

Dodgers: Edwin Rios Discusses Challenging 2021

3 hours ago
Jul 24, 2016; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax waves after being introduced during the 2016 MLB baseball hall of fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Selected as LA's GOAT

6 hours ago
Max Scherzer
News

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Talks What Players Union is Seeking in New CBA

9 hours ago
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly is Trying to Help Fix Baseball

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_16452975_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Want to See Steve Garvey in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Jan 10, 2022
August 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier speaks to media regarding his decision to retire before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Andre Ethier On What He Misses the Most from His LA Playing Days

Jan 10, 2022
Max Scherzer
News

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Was Concerned About His Elbow in Potential NLCS Game 6 Start

Jan 9, 2022