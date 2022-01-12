MLB News: Meeting Set for Thursday to Discuss CBA

Last week, it was rumored that the MLB will submit new proposals to the MLBPA in the coming weeks.

The two sides will meet this Thursday to lay some of the financial groundwork for a new CBA according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to hold a bargaining session Thursday, sources tell ESPN. MLB is expected to make a core-economics proposal at the session, which would be the first between the two sides since the league locked out the players on Dec. 2.

Fans of baseball have been waiting for any news regarding a new CBA since the previous one expired on December 1st. The last time MLB and the MLBPA officially met was December 2nd, according to Passan.

Dating back to last week, the two sides did not have any sort of meeting scheduled.

If spring training is going to start on time, the two sides will need to come to an agreement before the February 15th start date.

MLB and the MLBPA will need to hash out a variety of issues, from the luxury tax threshold to expansion into the playoffs. This is hopefully the first, and likely many, productive discussion between the two parties.

At least they're now finally talking.