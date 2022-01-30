MLB News: Players' Mistrust of Rob Manfred Cannot be Understated Says LA Insider

Baseball is just days away from completing a second full month of its lockout. It’s a milestone many were hoping wasn’t going to happen, but knew that it could happen. MLB and the MLBPA met twice this week, but aren’t anywhere close to completing a new CBA.

There are small steps in the right direction, but many players are still pessimistic about a deal getting done any time soon. Why? Because the majority of MLB players absolutely do not trust baseball’s commissioner, Rob Manfred.

AM570’s David Vassegh reported that several players communicated to him a deep level of mistrust with Manfred.

"I did text a few players who had knowledge of the negotiations and they did say, 'yes, there's reason to be optimistic but don't get too excited.' Because, before the season ended, certain players on the players' committee for the union have told me that Rob Manfred's M.O. is, agree on something, you think you have a deal, and then all of a sudden at the last minute he tries to sneak something in or something that was not negotiated."

It’s not uncommon for a labor force to mistrust their company’s executive leadership, but this seems to be a special, deep, unique flavor of vitriol. Manfred’s questionable handling of the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal only chipped away at whatever remaining credibility, if any, he had with the MLB players.

At the end of the day, Manfred was, and is, a lawyer who’s at the bequest of MLB owners.

According to the players, his penchant for pulling the bait and switch is only exacerbating the already contentious relationship between MLB and the players’ association.