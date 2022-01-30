Skip to main content
MLB News: Players' Mistrust of Rob Manfred Cannot be Understated Says LA Insider

MLB News: Players' Mistrust of Rob Manfred Cannot be Understated Says LA Insider

According to one baseball insider, Rob Manfred is the main reason players aren't optimistic of a new CBA getting completed anytime soon.

According to one baseball insider, Rob Manfred is the main reason players aren't optimistic of a new CBA getting completed anytime soon.

Baseball is just days away from completing a second full month of its lockout. It’s a milestone many were hoping wasn’t going to happen, but knew that it could happen. MLB and the MLBPA met twice this week, but aren’t anywhere close to completing a new CBA.

There are small steps in the right direction, but many players are still pessimistic about a deal getting done any time soon. Why? Because the majority of MLB players absolutely do not trust baseball’s commissioner, Rob Manfred.

Read More

AM570’s David Vassegh reported that several players communicated to him a deep level of mistrust with Manfred.

"I did text a few players who had knowledge of the negotiations and they did say, 'yes, there's reason to be optimistic but don't get too excited.' Because, before the season ended, certain players on the players' committee for the union have told me that Rob Manfred's M.O. is, agree on something, you think you have a deal, and then all of a sudden at the last minute he tries to sneak something in or something that was not negotiated."

It’s not uncommon for a labor force to mistrust their company’s executive leadership, but this seems to be a special, deep, unique flavor of vitriol. Manfred’s questionable handling of the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal only chipped away at whatever remaining credibility, if any, he had with the MLB players.

At the end of the day, Manfred was, and is, a lawyer who’s at the bequest of MLB owners.

According to the players, his penchant for pulling the bait and switch is only exacerbating the already contentious relationship between MLB and the players’ association.

USATSI_13452048
News

MLB News: Players' Mistrust of Rob Manfred Cannot be Understated Says LA Insider

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16760495
News

MLB News: League and MLBPA Agree on 'Bonus Pool' Concept for New CBA

15 hours ago
Sep 5, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sports agent Scott Boras reacts during a MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Scott Boras Leveraging His Power in CBA Negotiations Says MLB Expert

20 hours ago
USATSI_14840088
News

Dodgers Sign Pitcher Sam Gaviglio to Minor League Contract

Jan 29, 2022
Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Rich Hill Has a Lot of Problems With the Electronic Strikezone

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_7850862_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kirsten Watson Says Nomar Garciaparra Hates This One Part of SNLA Job

Jan 28, 2022
Mar 11, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) waits on deck against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Says One Thing Made Him More Nervous Than the 2020 World Series

Jan 27, 2022
Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen to Return to LA Says Fan Poll

Jan 27, 2022