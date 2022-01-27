MLB News: CBA Negotiations Update

MLB and the MLBPA are still a ways away from agreeing to terms on a new CBA. The two parties have met three times in January, but are far apart on important issues.

The first bargaining session in this month took place on January 13th. MLB submitted new "core-economic" proposals that were not well received by the MLBPA in the seven minute meeting. A development, that surprised no one.

Passan’s Tweet confirmed the fears of many baseball fans - spring training will likely be delayed, at best. .

In addition to Passan, The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, have been the go-to sources for CBA updates.

All three reporters communicated that the MLBPA would submit their counter offer to the league this past Monday.

During the that meeting, Drellich reported that the negotiations including progress. Unfortunately, the session also included communication from the owners that they're willing to cancel regular season games if key issues cannot be resolved to their satisfaction.

The two sides reconvened the very next day. Per MLB Networks's Jon Heyman, MLB and the MLBPA began to cooperatively construct the terms involving a very contentious topic: compensation for younger players.

The four experts are all adamant that MLB and the MLBPA still have a long road ahead on many issues. The competitive balance tax threshold, revenue sharing, and the pre-arbitration salary scale are just three, of the many, many major issues to be addressed.