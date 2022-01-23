Skip to main content
MLB News: MLBPA to Present Counter Proposal to League on Monday

MLB News: MLBPA to Present Counter Proposal to League on Monday

The MLB and MLBPA are set to meet on Monday to continue CBA negotiations.

The MLB and MLBPA are set to meet on Monday to continue CBA negotiations.

The MLB lockout is now in its seventh full week. Last Thursday, the league and the MLBPA met so the league could present "core-economic" proposals to the players' association. The MLBPA was unimpressed by MLB's proposal. According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the players will submit their counter offer when the two sides meet this Monday.

MLB's recommended changes, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, involved altering the arbitration procedure for players with at least two years of service time, modifying the draft lottery system, and awarding draft picks to clubs that have a top-100 prospect on their Opening Day roster.

For the MLBPA, those topics are not as critical for the new CBA. The players' association is concentrating their efforts on raising the competitive balance tax threshold and increasing compensation for younger players.

Read More

According to several experts, the present state of talks does not suggest that players will report to spring training on time in February. Pitchers and catchers typically report for spring training around Valentine's Day.

The ongoing labor dispute is the result of the MLBPA's distrust of the league owners and their champion, commissioner Rob Manfred.

Many insiders had an inkling that baseball was headed towards a lockout after the contentious discussion surrounding the modified 60-game season in 2020. Even as a deadly epidemic ravaged humanity, the two sides were unable to settle on terms for a reduced season in a timely fashion. 

Those debates only fueled players' animosity toward MLB ownership and Manfred, according to experts.

Even if the counter offer from the MLBPA doesn't lead to a new CBA in the near future, it may be one step closer to resuming play in 2022.

USATSI_10124934
News

MLB News: MLBPA to Present Counter Proposal to League on Monday

3 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Should Clayton Kershaw Consider Signing Later in the Season?

13 hours ago
Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner's at Third for Another Season, What Can We Expect?

19 hours ago
Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Spring Training Games Scheduled to be Played in Las Vegas in March

21 hours ago
Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) tosses his bat down the first baseline on his three run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Doesn't Let His Success Go to His Head

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17081877
News

Dodgers: LA Not Likely to Offer Freddie Freeman the Six-Year Deal the Slugger Wants

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_16494142
News

Dodgers: Dino Ebel Immortalized at His Alma Mater

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17001240
News

Dodgers: Alex Vesia is Getting Creative to Stay Sharp During the MLB Lockout

Jan 21, 2022