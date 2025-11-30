Dodgers Reportedly Eyeing Surprise KBO Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers sorted out their situation at third base early this offseason, picking up veteran Max Muncy's club option for the 2026 season.

After Muncy's contract runs out, though, the Dodgers will need to find a new player to man the hot corner. They seem to be doing just that, with reports arising stating the Dodgers are in for international third baseman Sung-mun Song.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are considering Kiwoom Heroes infielder Song Sung-mun as a strong candidate for their 'Asian infield reinforcement' this winter, according to a report by Japanese sports media outlet Higashisupo Web on the 29th," reads an article from The Chosun Daily.

"While the potential Major League moves of Japan’s top sluggers, including Murakami Munetaka, Yakult, and Okamoto Kazuma, Yomiuri, have been frequently discussed, the Dodgers are leaning toward Song Sung-mun as a realistic option due to the high posting fees for Japanese stars and the team’s internal reinforcement priorities."

The Dodgers could sign another player coming over from Korea by the name of Sung-Mun Song this offseason 👀



Reports state LA would want to get him some reps at 3B for the future.

Song has been playing professionally in Korea since 2015, but failed to make much of a difference on the offensive side during his first eight years of professional baseball. The third baseman really broke out during his age-27 season in 2024, hitting 19 home runs and driving in 104 runs through 142 games last year. He posted a career-high .927 OPS and batted .340 that season.

He proved he wasn't a one-season wonder in 2025, posting comprable numbers to his breakout year and shattering his career-high in home runs. He hit 26 bombs on the season, tallying 90 RBIs while maintaining an OPS above .900.

Now, KBO's Kiwoom Heroes are posting the third baseman for the MLB and he will have until Dec. 21 to sign with a team.

Song will turn 30 in the middle of next season, meaning if the Dodgers were to move for him, they'd be able to get at least a few solid years out of the third baseman. Current Dodgers utility man Hyeseong Kim played with Song for the Heroes, and could definitely assist the Dodgers in swaying the power-hitting infielder to come to LA.

