MLB Insider Provides Update on Dodgers' Interest in Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in pursuit of an outfielder this winter as their experiment with Michael Conforto didn't work out.

More news: Dodgers Could Block Roki Sasaki From Playing in World Baseball Classic

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Dodgers signed Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal in an effort to fill the gap in the outfield with Mookie Betts becoming the team's starting shortstop. Conforto put up career-worst numbers throughout the year and his struggles kept him off the postseason roster.

This offseason, it appears the Dodgers are going to prioritize strengthening their outfield as well as their bullpen. The premier free agent outfielder this winter is Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker, but the Dodgers are not expected to be the highest bidder in the sweepstakes for him.

Based on several reports, it appears the Dodgers have their eye on an old friend: Cody Bellinger.

MLB insider Jon Heyman suggests the New York Yankees are prioritizing a reunion with Bellinger this winter, but the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers are all interested in the outfielder.

"But the Yankees continue to make Bellinger their No. 1 target, plus Philly and both LA teams are lurking," Heyman writes.

Bellinger spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dodgers, earning All-Star honors in 2017 and 2019. He won the National League MVP award during his 2019 campaign with the Dodgers, accumulating an 8.7 bWAR that year.

More news: Dodgers Named Long Shot for All-Star Infielder in Potential Offseason Trade

Would Bellinger welcome a return to LA? His agent Scott Boras told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain that he would welcome a return to the bright lights of Hollywood.

“I think Cody had a great, great experience here. Rookie of the Year. MVP. And he was Hollywood ringing while he was here so I think that players who have those kinds of experiences over the years are always very welcoming of anywhere like that,” Boras told McKain.

The Dodgers are in need of an outfielder and Bellinger could prove to be the solution for LA. However, with the Yankees prioritizing re-signing Bellinger, the Dodgers will have to entice the former fan favorite to join their ranks.

Beyond familiarity with the organization, Bellinger would be joining a perennial World Series contender who is chasing a three-peat in 2026.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.