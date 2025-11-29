Dodgers Star Outfielder Makes World Baseball Classic Intentions Known

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has won at practically every level — except one.

With the 2026 World Baseball Classic set to take place in March, Hernandez revealed his goal is to win a title for his home country, the Dominican Republic.

“Yeah, for sure. Representing your country is the best thing you can do as an athlete,” Hernandez said via the "On Base With Mookie Betts” podcast. “That’s the ultimate step. I won in the Winter League in the Dominican, I won in the minor leagues, I won in the World Series. So now I want to win in the WBC.”

Hernandez represented the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, going 0-for-5 with two walks in the tournament. The team was a favorite heading into the WBC, but was eliminated in pool play after losing to Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

The last time the Dominican Republic won the WBC championship was in 2013, and Hernandez hopes he can help bring ultimate glory to his country again in 2026. The Dodgers star outfielder will join several other big names around MLB, including Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto and Rafael Devers.

As for the defending champions, the Dodgers will be in pursuit of an outfielder this winter. The premier free agent outfielder on the market last offseason was Soto, and the Dodgers made a considerable offer to the Dominican star.

This year, Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker is the outfielder every team wants and he's also expected to sign a landmark contract. Like the Dodgers' pursuit of Soto, the LA front office will make a respectable offer for Tucker but they are not expected to be the highest bidder in the sweepstakes for the outfielder.

The Dodgers signed Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal ahead of the 2025 season. The outfielder put up career-worst numbers with LA, and didn't make the postseason roster because of his struggles.

Conforto returning is unlikely, which leaves the Dodgers without a left fielder. Depending on who the Dodgers sign, the defensive alignment could switch in the outfield. There is a possibility Hernandez returns to left field for the 2026 season, where he also played in 2024.

