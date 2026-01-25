Shohei Ohtani's dog Receives Award for 2025 Season

The 101st annual New York Baseball Writers’ Awards Gala were held Saturday night at the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan to recognize MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year winners.

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal were on hand.

Among others, the Los Angeles Dodgers were most prominently represented by Ohtani, owner Mark Walter and executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen.

"Thank you to the Dodgers organization for believing in me," Ohtani said as part of his speech, delivering it in English. "To owner Mark Walter, who is here tonight, and the rest of the ownership group, the entire front office, especially Andrew Friedman and lon Rosen also attending.

"To all my teammates and coaching staff, for helping and encouraging me throughout the year, I felt your support every day. A huge shoutout to the entire Dodgers staff behind the scenes, especially (security) Al Garcia, who is also here tonight. I appreciate you all."

Ohtani missed last year's BBWAA gala in New York due to being impacted by the 2024 Southern California wildfires. This year he was present to accept a fourth career MVP Award.

While he was one of the headliners, Ohtani shared the spotlight with his dog, Decoy, who was given a 2025 NL Most Valuable Dog award that resembles the actual MVP hardware given out by the BBWAA.

Decoy Ohtani took home the Most Valuable Dog award at the BBWAA Awards Dinner 😅



📸: Shohei Ohtani / IG pic.twitter.com/m6q2VLWaSC — MLB (@MLB) January 25, 2026

Ohtani and Decoy were recently spotted at Dodger Stadium during an offseason workout. The two are seemingly inseparable, and Decoy has previously received ceremonial recognition, including a fake visa from the United States Embassy in Japan.

What to know about Decoy Ohtani

The breed of dog Decoy is a Dutch Kooikerhondje. They are considered lively, agile, self-confident, good-natured and alert dogs. The American Kennel Club additionally describes the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje breed is faithful, easy-going and friendly in the home.

Decoy rose to popularity when was on TV with Ohtani for the announcement of the 2023 American League MVP Award on MLB Network. He since has been present for subsequent MVP announcements.

Ohtani featured Decoy on customized cleats for MLB Players Weekend during the 2024 season. Also that year, the Dodgers distributed a bobblehead that featured Ohtani and Decoy together.

Some of Decoy's talent were on display during Ohtani's first season with the Dodgers when he "threw" out the ceremonial first pitch before at game at Dodger Stadium.

Decoy stood on the pitcher's mound as he waited for a command from Ohtani. He then picked up the baseball and walked toward home plate, delivering it right down the middle.

“It’s a really special night. I hope to buy some special snacks for him,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton after the game.

Recommended articles