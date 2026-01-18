2026 DodgerFest Tickets, Parking, Time & More Details

The unofficial start to the 2026 season is set for Saturday, Jan. 31, when the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting their highly-anticipated DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium.

Fans looking to attend 2026 DodgerFest must purchase a ticket, with options ranging from $28 for general admission to $253 for seating on the field to view on-stage interviews. Renderings of the stage setup show the Dodgers are planning to arrange it like they have for their World Series celebrations in shallow center field.

Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis and Stephen Nelson are hosting the stage show that will feature interviews with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, general manager Brandon Gomes, manager Dave Roberts, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and more.

The interviews have often led to plenty of laughs and memorable moments, including Ohtani speaking English. Following the conclusion of DodgerFest, players start making their way to Camelback Ranch to report early for the start of Spring Training.

In conjunction with the annual event, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is organizing their Yard Sale and Mystery Bag fundraiser. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys, T-shirts, bobbleheads, autographed baseballs and more. Proceeds will support the LADF's mission to improve education, healthcare, homelessness prevention and social justice.

Throughout the duration of DodgerFest, fans can also visit the Dodger Stadium top of the park store and center field plaza, while also enjoying access to food and drink concessions on multiple levels. Budweiser, Cutwater, Estrella, Hakkaisan and UCLA Health are expected to have activations set up as well.

Complete details for DodgerFest tickets, VIP experiences & parking

DodgerFest begins at 9 a.m. PT and is scheduled to conclude at 2 p.m. Dodger Stadium parking lots will open at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to DodgerFest tickets, fans must also purchase parking for the day. Options start at $20 for general admission and $50 to park in a Dodger Stadium preferred lot.

VIP experiences at DodgerFest go on presale to My Dodger Members and Premium Clients on Wednesday, Jan. 21. The public sale for Dodgers VIP experiences then starts Thursday, Jan. 22.

VIP paid experiences will take place from 9:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Options are going to include meet-and-greets with Dodgers players, a Stadium Club lunch, clubhouse tours, tour of the Vin Scully Press Box, photo opportunities with the 2024 and 2025 World Series trophies, and more.

DodgerFest is subject to cancellation based on weather, at which point tickets would be refunded.

