MLB Network completed its ranking of the Top 100 Players Right Now for the 2026 season, which once again is led by Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is accompanied on the list by seven of his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Kyle Tucker, Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell and Edwin Díaz.

The Dodgers paced all teams with eight selections to the current MLB Top 100 Players Right Now rankings. It's double the total of their 2025 World Series counterpart Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees are second with six Top 100 players, followed by the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners having five each.

L.A. also had the most Top 100 players heading into the 2025 season, when they were represented by nine selections. That group consisted of Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Snell, Teoscar Hernández, Smith, Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki.

Hernández, Glasnow and Sasaki were not included on the top 100 MLB players list for this season.

Heading into 2024, the Dodgers had seven total selections, which trailed only the Atlanta Braves' nine players included.

MLB's top 100 players right now for 2026

No. 1: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani previously was ranked MLB's best player heading into the 2022, 2023 and 2025 seasons. When that wasn't the case in 2024, Ohtani's first season with the Dodgers, he ranked ranked fourth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was the top player heading into that season, and he was followed by Betts and Aaron Judge.

Ohtani has since reclaimed his rightful position behind consecutive awe-inspiring seasons with the Dodgers. Among other accolades, he's won back-to-back National League MVP Awards in unanimous fashion, established the 50-50 club and set a multitude of Dodgers franchise records.

No. 13: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto is one of the few Dodgers who improved his ranking on MLB's top 100 list from a year ago, which certainly is warranted after the terrific year he had.

Yamamoto earned his first career All-Star Game selection, finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting and was named 2025 World Series MVP.

Yamamoto was ranked 63rd on last year's MLB Top 100 Players Right Now list.

No. 18: Mookie Betts

Betts battled a mysterious virus early in 2025 and it largely threw his season off course at the plate. He did provide impressive play at shortstop that put Betts among the finalists for a Gold Glove at the position.

He dropped to 18th after being ranked No. 5 last season.

No. 20: Will Smith

Smith had another quality season and it earned him a significant jump on the MLB Top 100 Players list, as he ranked No. 60 last year.

Smith dealt with a hairline fracture in his right hand late last season and the recovery process carried into the playoffs. However, he managed to get back to starting during the NL Division Series and went on to provide a World Series-clinching home run for the Dodgers in Game 7.

No. 21: Kyle Tucker

One of two new Dodgers newcomers to get ranked, Tucker also is among their players who have slipped on the list. He went into the 2025 season ranked as the 14th overall player.

Tucker got off to a strong start with the Chicago Cubs as he batted .280/.384/.499 with 19 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI through his first 95 games. But he only had a .738 on-base plus slugging percentage in the second half, which later was attributed to a right hand fracture and left calf strain he suffered.

No. 22: Freddie Freeman

Freeman put together another productive season, which makes his slide from eighth to No. 22 on this year's ranking somewhat curious.

Freeman earned a seventh consecutive All-Star Game selection and also received down-ballot votes for 2025 NL MVP.

No. 54: Blake Snell

Snell's first season with the Dodgers ended in celebration but wasn't without a significant amount of time missed because of a left shoulder injury. That limited Snell to just 11 starts during the regular season but arguably had him fresh come October.

Snell placed No. 36 last year.

No. 83: Edwin Díaz

Díaz was the best closer available in free agency this offseason, and he signed a record-setting contract with the Dodgers.

The right-hander converted 28 saves last season and earned a third career All-Star Game selection. Díaz was not ranked by MLB Network last and is one of just three relief pitchers to appear on the list for this season.

Mason Miller (No. 60) and Aroldis Chapman (No. 84) complete that group.

