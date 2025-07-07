Giants New Ace Gives His Thoughts on Potentially Not Pitching in All-Star Game
After a rough end to June for the San Francisco Giants, they’ve found momentum again in their 2025 campaign with back-to-back series wins over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Athletics.
The offense finally found some juice against the Athletics, and it would be an opportune time to stay on the right track to complement their All-Star pitching staff.
Starting pitchers Logan Webb and Robbie Ray were named All-Stars for a second time, and reliever Randy Rodríguez joins them in his first.
It’s the second time in franchise history that at least three Giants pitchers were named All-Stars in a single season, and it’s well-deserved.
Entering play on July 7, the starting rotation has a 3.78 ERA, which is good for No. 11 in baseball.
However, the team's performance on the field is something San Francisco players are focused on instead of individual accolades.
Putting themselves in the opportune position to be buyers is a priority over the next three weeks.
That’s not lost on Ray, who is set to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers two days prior to the All-Star Game.
Reporters on Sunday asked Ray about his thoughts on possibly not being able to compete in the All-Star Game because he's scheduled to start before the Midsummer Classic.
“It is what it is,” Ray told reporters. “Ultimately, we are trying to win a World Series here, so just being able to be named an All-Star this year and to get to go and enjoy it is great.”
The Giants enter play on July 7 seven games back from the Dodgers in the NL West. Their .538 winning percentage is narrowly behind the San Diego Padres' .539 for the final wild card slot in the National League.
Still, this position gives them hope for a postseason appearance coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign where they finished fourth in the NL West and were under .500.
While the All-Star nod is a considerable achievement, it means more to be playing for something in October.
Ray enters play on July 7 with a 2.68 ERA over 107.1 innings pitched, which is No. 16 among starting pitchers in the league.
It’s been an impressive comeback after missing the first half of the 2024 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Ray has reached the playoffs on previous teams but has yet to win a World Series title.
That seems to be the priority in his mind over award recognition, and that’s the mentality that San Francisco needs in their clubhouse.
