San Francisco Giants Pitching Trio Selected to Play in MLB All-Star Game
The San Francisco Giants won’t have a starter in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. But they will be well-represented on the pitching staff.
MLB released the reserves and the pitching staffs for the American League and the National League on Sunday. The game is set for July 15 in Atlanta.
The Giants will have three players in the game, all of which are pitchers — starters Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, along with reliever Randy Rodriguez.
Webb is heading to the All-Star Game for the second straight season. One of MLB’s most durable starters, he is 8-6 with a 2.92 ERA in 19 starts with 133 strikeouts and 27 walks in 120 innings.
Ray was selected to his second All-Star Game. It will be his first appearance since 2017 with Arizona. He’s had an exceptional season, his first full season since he required Tommy John surgery in early 2023.
He is 9-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 18 starts. The left-hander has 117 strikeouts and 39 walks in 107.1 innings. With Logan Webb, they’ve combined as one of the best starting tandems in baseball.
Rodriguez has had an incredible season as a set-up man and was selected to his first All-Star Game. He is 3-1 with a 0.72 ERA in 37 appearances. He has 53 strikeouts and eight walks in 37.2 innings. He has one save in two chances and has 12 holds. He is in his second season in the Majors.
They join the National League starters, which were unveiled earlier this week. The infield included Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
The starting outfielders are Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, right fielder Kyle Tucker and the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.
