San Francisco Giants Among Teams Pirates Slugger Can Block in Trade
The San Francisco Giants need to add at least one more bat to their lineup before the trade deadline, but one of the more intriguing options may be off the table thanks to a no-trade clause in his contract.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently reported that a no-trade protection in the contract of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds allows him to block trades to any of the following teams: the Giants, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays.
Reynolds doesn't just have these teams on the list out of any personal vendetta. Rather they are teams that are expected to be contenders and be interested in adding him.
It just allows Reynolds to have a little bit more leverage and say in the conversation, should Pittsburgh look to move him.
The 30-year-old switch-hitter has had a down season with a .232/.298/.384 slash line with an OPS+ of 88 with 10 home runs.
He has proven to be much better than that consistently over the last couple of years, so don't expect teams to be too scared about struggles on one of the worst offenses in baseball.
Over the four years prior, he has slashed .276/.352/.472 with an average of 25 home runs and the ability to hit against both sides. That is the player that teams imagine they would be getting.
While San Francisco may end up needing another bat, the addition hoops needed to pass through to add Reynolds might make him not worth the time.
He is signed through 2030 for an average of about $15 million each year after this season, with a $20 million club option in 2031. That's pretty much what he's worth, but is more money tied up well into the future on a contract that the team itself didn't negotiate.
Outfield isn't the biggest need on the table right now for the Giants, as Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and Mike Yastrzemski making a solid trio when they are healthy.
While they could use Reynolds or one of those players at designated hitter, there are more short-term options available for them.
If San Francisco wants to add to their offense, which they certainly do and plan to, focusing on first base or another power bat should be the top priority.
Josh Naylor, Jesús Sánchez and Ryan O'Hearn are just a couple of options that make more sense for the Giants to pursue over Reynolds right now.
