Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Among Teams Pirates Slugger Can Block in Trade

The San Francisco Giants may not be able to trade for Pittsburgh Pirates switch-hitting outfielder Bryan Reynolds thanks to a clause in his contract.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during first inning at PNC Park.
Jun 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during first inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants need to add at least one more bat to their lineup before the trade deadline, but one of the more intriguing options may be off the table thanks to a no-trade clause in his contract.

Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently reported that a no-trade protection in the contract of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds allows him to block trades to any of the following teams: the Giants, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays.

More News: San Francisco Giants Expect to Activate Superstar from Injured List

Reynolds doesn't just have these teams on the list out of any personal vendetta. Rather they are teams that are expected to be contenders and be interested in adding him.

It just allows Reynolds to have a little bit more leverage and say in the conversation, should Pittsburgh look to move him.

More News: Orioles Slugger Named Player Giants Should Pursue at Trade Deadline

The 30-year-old switch-hitter has had a down season with a .232/.298/.384 slash line with an OPS+ of 88 with 10 home runs.

He has proven to be much better than that consistently over the last couple of years, so don't expect teams to be too scared about struggles on one of the worst offenses in baseball.

More News: Giants' Upcoming MLB Draft Possesses 'Monumental' Importance

Over the four years prior, he has slashed .276/.352/.472 with an average of 25 home runs and the ability to hit against both sides. That is the player that teams imagine they would be getting.

While San Francisco may end up needing another bat, the addition hoops needed to pass through to add Reynolds might make him not worth the time.

He is signed through 2030 for an average of about $15 million each year after this season, with a $20 million club option in 2031. That's pretty much what he's worth, but is more money tied up well into the future on a contract that the team itself didn't negotiate.

More News: Can Justin Verlander Figure Out How To Get His Game on Track for Giants?

Outfield isn't the biggest need on the table right now for the Giants, as Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and Mike Yastrzemski making a solid trio when they are healthy.

While they could use Reynolds or one of those players at designated hitter, there are more short-term options available for them.

If San Francisco wants to add to their offense, which they certainly do and plan to, focusing on first base or another power bat should be the top priority.

Josh Naylor, Jesús Sánchez and Ryan O'Hearn are just a couple of options that make more sense for the Giants to pursue over Reynolds right now.

For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News