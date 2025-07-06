Buster Posey's Emergence As Aggressive Executive Named Top Storyline for Giants
The San Francisco Giants were able to have a strong first half of the season, but some recent struggles have started to become a tad concerning.
Few teams in baseball were more of a pleasant surprise than the Giants in the first half of the year. This was a team that was widely expected to finish in fourth place in the National League West before the campaign started.
More News: Orioles Slugger Named Player Giants Should Pursue at Trade Deadline
Instead, San Francisco is right in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the National League heading toward the All-Star break.
However, since the end of June, the Giants have struggled quite a bit with some of their losses coming against bad teams.
But while they might be in a bit of a funk right now, this is still a team that has accomplished quite a bit this year.
While there is a lot of credit to be passed around, one person in particular deserves recognition.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the biggest storyline for San Francisco in the first half of the season being their new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey.
“Buster's breakout followed by a bust-out? Under first-time exec Buster Posey, the Giants exploded out of the gate. Then, they bolstered a lineup light on power with the season's biggest trade to date, bringing in the suddenly positionally flexible Rafael Devers.”
Since taking over the front office, Posey has seemingly been able to change the culture for the positive.
More News: Giants' Upcoming MLB Draft Possesses 'Monumental' Importance
This is a team that is built on pitching and defense, and for a franchise that hasn't had a winning season in three years and has finished under the .500 mark in two out of those three, Posey's impact has been a major reason for their turnaround.
Posey didn't wait long to put his stamp on things, signing Willy Adames to the most lucrative contract in Giants history before making a significant splash by trading for Rafael Devers without giving up a ton of assets.
More News: Can Justin Verlander Figure Out How To Get His Game on Track for Giants?
All of a sudden, this team has multiple household names after going years without one.
Unfortunately, San Francisco's struggles of late have come right around the same time they acquired Devers. However, they also didn't have Matt Chapman on the left side of their infield for this stretch, so getting him back will give a better idea of how this team is going to look going forward.
Posey deserves a lot of credit for a job well done so far.
The Giants are much improved compared to seasons past, and they now have some real talent on the roster that can help them compete in the loaded National League.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.