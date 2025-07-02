Giants New Star Rafael Devers Has Posted Some Ugly Numbers Since Being Traded

Giants Baseball Insider

The San Francisco Giants have not seen the best from their new star in his first two weeks here.

The San Francisco Giants have been struggling pretty significantly since their seven-game winning streak came to an end last month, dropping 12 of their last 17, headed into a series starting Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Most notably, the struggles from the team have been marked by an offense that is just not producing at the same rate they were when the year started.

Down to just five games above .500 and losing ground in the standings of their very competitive division, something needs to change for the Giants' bats.

When San Francisco took the biggest swing they have taken in some time a couple of weeks ago to trade for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, the obvious hope was that he would be able to fix or at least very much enhance the offense.

He got off to an incredible start in his debut of doing just that, however since then, it has been tough sledding for Devers.

Over his first two weeks with the teams, which have included 13 games prior to Tuesday night, Devers has now slashed .200/.310/.360 and struck out a staggering 21 times compared to just 10 hits.

The last six games are even worse and the batting average drops all the way down to .174 and is trending in the wrong direction.

Though he does have two home runs and five RBI to show flashes of the kind of absurd talent he has that makes him one of the best hitters in baseball, it has not fully translated yet in a new uniform for the 28-year-old.

The Giants need Devers to be at his best self if he is going to have any chance of turning around the sinking ship that is this lineup right now.

It's a very small sample size and every player is prone to slumps, but for the way San Francisco is playing right now and dropping in the standings, they could really use the boost of the elite bat they traded for.

If Devers cannot get things back on track here in the near future, it's going to spell trouble for the team and their chances of actually competing this year.

