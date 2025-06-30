Giants Experiencing New Sense of Urgency After Falling Flat Against Tanking Team
The San Francisco Giants have had a rough week, to say the least. They lost two out of three to the Chicago White Sox, one of the worst teams in baseball. Before that, they were swept in a three-game set by the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have been better than expected, but with the expectations the Giants have garnered throughout the season, Miami is not the sort of team to be swept by.
Now, San Francisco has lost five of their last six and are a half game behind the San Diego Padres for second place in the National League West. The battle to get a Wild Card spot in the NL is now much a little more difficult.
Rafael Devers has been a little disappointing since joining the Giants, slashing .217/.333/.391 with just two doubles and two home runs. He has four games with multiple strikeouts since joining the team. The team has scored more than five runs just once since he joined them.
The team has struggled, plainly.
"That's kind of where we are," manager Bob Melvin said on the team's frustrations. "I think when you're not playing well, it's tough to win regardless. We've beaten good teams, we've lost to teams whose records aren't great. You know, every team in the big leads has a chance to beat you. So we just have to get on a winning track, no matter who we play."
The Giants have a bit of a soft cushion to get themselves back on that track. They have a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Monday, who have had one of the worst bullpens in baseball in the last few months. When countered that with San Francisco's bullpen, which is first in ERA and second in WHIP, that's a recipe for success.
They will then take on the Athletics, who have had starting pitching issues all year that should hopefully give Devers a chance to gain some momentum.
