Giants Dealing with Another Injury to Infielder as Christian Koss Hurts Hamstring
The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of an extremely rough stretch, winning three of their last ten and just not able to get runs across the plate consistently right now.
On Monday night, the Giants dropped another game in which they scored two or fewer -- their third consecutive defeat in this fashion -- against the Arizona Diamondbacks and had a run taken away from them in the eighth inning.
Christian Koss hit what appeared to be a game-tying home run initially, but a review confirmed fan interference and a wild sequence brought the play from a home run to an out to eventually a double.
While the loss and losing the home run stung, what hurt a lot more is the fact that it appears Koss has become the latest player to be injured for San Francisco after an incident on the at-bat prior to the controversial call.
Koss suffered a hamstring injury while running to first base and is going to be out for at least the second game of the series on Tuesday night.
With Matt Chapman and Casey Schmitt already on the shelf, Koss becomes the third third baseman in just the last few weeks to get hurt, and while the severity is yet to be determined, it's a devastating development based on how well he is playing.
Over his last 10 games, Koss is enjoying the best stretch of his career at the plate and slashing .379/.387/.586 with 11 hits, including a home run and three RBI.
Koss may or may not be headed for the injured list, but it's unfortunate for him to be dealing with any sort of ailment for how important he has been to the Giants offense.
If he is out for any sort of extended period, San Francisco could have to get creative and ask their new slugger, Rafael Devers, to return to the hot corner until one of the injured infielders is able to make a healthy return to the field.
Things just keep on getting worse for the Giants right now, and fans will hold their breath until a more definitive update on Koss is revealed.
