Giants Third Baseman Making Strides To Come Off Injured List Soon
As the San Francisco Giants continue to battle in the National League West, some help might be on the way soon.
The Giants have exceeded all expectations at this point in the season, with the team over .500 and very much in contention for a playoff spot in the National League. With how good so many teams are in the league, every win feels important, and San Francisco has slipped a bit after a bad week against some poor opponents.
These types of anomalies happen throughout a long year, but the Giants are also operating at less than 100 percent.
While the addition of Rafael Devers has made this lineup look a lot better for San Francisco, they have been without their star third baseman Matt Chapman since the early part of June with a hand injury.
Fortunately, he is taking a big step forward soon and his timetable to return is becoming a bit clearer.
With any type of hand injury, hitting is going to be a challenge, and that has seemingly been the case so far for Chapman. Taking live batting practice is a significant step forward, and a return before the All-Star break hasn’t been ruled out.
While Chapman coming back will help the lineup, he is also one of the best defensive third basemen in the league. The Giants are built on strong pitching and good defense, and the talented slugger plays a big role in that.
Hopefully, this next step in his rehab goes well and a return before the All-Star break is indeed a possibility.
