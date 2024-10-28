San Francisco Giants Draft Gets Great Reviews Despite Lack of Two Top Picks
The San Francisco Giants are hoping to work their way back to the postseason after three straight underwhelming seasons that followed their surprise 107-win 2021 campaign.
One area in which the Giants need to improve is supplementing their roster with young, cost-controlled talent, which would allow them to devote payroll monies towards finally signing that superstar that has eluded them across multiple winters. The Giants have been in the running for many marquee free agents in the last few offseasons, from Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani to Carlos Correa and Bryce Harper before that, but have seemingly always fallen short.
Multiple members of the 2024 draft class making the major leagues could provide the sort of cost-stability required to fit that superstar in the budget.
Baseball America, doing their annual "draft report card" article that doesn't actually have grades in it, had several significant notes about the players that San Francisco selected in July and the consensus is that there is plenty of high-level talent to be had in the class.
First-round pick James Tibbs, taken out of Florida State with the 13th overall pick, was named the "best pure hitter" out of the group. His ability to utilize the entire field will prove useful for a lefty in a park with such spacious dimensions to right field as Oracle Park.
Named the "closest to the majors", Tibbs is projected to be a fast-mover through the system if he plays first base. If he plays outfield, where he exclusively lined up during his brief 25-game minor league debut, the timeline may take a bit longer.
The team's second selection, fourth-round outfielder Dakota Jordan out of Mississippi State, was credited as both the "best power hitter" and the "fastest runner", an exciting combination that brings to mind some of the league's most impactful offensive performers. The 6-foot, 220-lb Jordan picked up two more superlatives, also winning the title of "best athlete" and "most intriguing background" for his football experience.
The Giants sacrificed their 2nd and 3rd-round picks for signed free agents Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, both of who declined qualifying offers from their previous teams last offseason. Snell is expected to opt out of his $38.5M salary for 2025, while Chapman signed a six-year, $151M contract extension in early September.
The title of "best defensive player" was given to catcher Fernando Gonzalez, a 20th-round pick out of the University of Georgia. He's expected to be an above-average defender behind the plate without much offensive impact, the usual profile of a long-tenured backup catcher and all you need behind rising star Patrick Bailey.
Throwing to Gonzalez and Bailey would be an interesting mix of arms. 8th-rounder Niko Mazza, out of Southern Mississippi, was determined to have the "best fastball" out of the Giants' class while 10th-rounder Cader Vernon's slider was a frequently-used offering during his time at Murray State in his draft year.