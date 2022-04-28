Guardians Farm Report: Allen Continues to Deal For Akron

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Columbus, Akron and Lynchburg were all in action Wednesday while the Lake County Captains were postponed due to the cold.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus and Louisville were tied 5-to-5 in the ninth inning when the Bats would score two unearned runs off reliever Nick Mikolajchak with two outs after a costly error by first baseman David Fry. Louisville would hold on to win 7-to-5 taking game two of the series. With the loss Columbus drops to 13-7 on the season.

Columbus starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington was touched up a bit making his first appearance of the season for the Clippers since being optioned from Cleveland. The Bats would score four runs off Pilkington three earned in just two and two thirds' innings before being removed.

The Clippers offense was led by outfielder Daniel Johnson who hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs on the night. Catcher Bryan Lavastida would hit his first home run for Columbus in just his second game since being optioned down from Cleveland.

Top Performers:

Daniel Johnson 2-5 R HR 3RBI

Bryan Lavastida 1-4 R HR RBI BB

Ike Freeman 2-4 R 2B RBI

Mitch Tolman 2-4 2B

Brett Daniels 2.1(IP) 1H 1R 0ER 1BB 4SO

Jake Jewell 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 3BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron drops to 7-10 on the year after the bullpen gives up two runs in the seventh inning to Altoona. With the offense continuing to struggle early on in the season that would be all the runs the Curve would need.

Akron starting pitcher Logan T. Allen would throw six scoreless innings vs Altoona allowing just two hits while striking out six batters. Allen's outstanding start would be wasted as the Ducks could only muster one run on the evening on a solo home run by outfielder Will Brennan in the eighth inning. The home run was Brennan's first of the 2022 season.

Top Performers:

Logan Allen 6.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 3BB 6SO

Tim Herrin 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Will Brennan 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Marcos Gonzalez 3-3

George Valera 1-3 BB

High-A Lake County Captains

Postponed: Cold

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would take a 4-to-3 lead over Salem in the bottom of the sixth inning on a bases loaded walk by Milan Tolentino scoring Luis Durango with the eventual winning run.

The Hillcats left-handed starter Rodney Boone continued his strikeout barrage tying his career high of nine which he had just set in his previous start. Boone now has 28 strikeouts over just 14.2 innings on the season for the Hillcats.

Reliever Hugo Villalobos would pick up the win throwing two scoreless innings striking out two in the game.

Hillcats Shortstop Dayan Frias reached base three times in the game on two hits and a walk also driving in a run. Outfielder Isaiah Greene drove in a run on two hits and scored once as well.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-4 R RBI

Dayan Frias 2-3 RBI BB

Jake Fox 1-2 RBI BB

Milan Tolentino 1-2 RBI 2BB

Yordys Valdes 2-3 R SB

Will Bartlett 1-3 R 2B

Rodney Boone 4.2(IP) 5H 3R 2ER 2BB 9SO

Hugo Villalobos 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

Salem would snap Lynchburg's five game win streak in game two shutting the Hillcats out on just two hits. The Hillcats record stands at 8-9 with the split of the double header.

Center fielder Jake Fox continued to stay red hot reaching base three times on a base hit and two walks. Fox is hitting .471 and has walked 11 times over his last six games.

Right-handed pitcher Brauny Munoz was a bright spot out of the Hillcats bullpen striking out four Red Sox batters over one and two thirds scoreless innings.

Top Performers:

Brauny Munoz 1.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Trey Benton 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Jake Fox 1-1 2BB

Victor Planchart 1-3 2B

Milan Tolentino 0-1 2BB

