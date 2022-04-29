Guardians Farm Report: Clutch Hit By Valera Keys Comeback Win for Akron

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Columbus, Akron and Lynchburg all victorious Thursday night action down on the farm.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Outfielder Will Benson started the game off with a bang hitting his second home run of the season. The Clippers would never look back as starter Tanner Tully and the rest of the pitching staff would blank Louisville 5-to-0 and improve to 14-7 on the season.

Tully making his first appearance back with the team since being optioned from Cleveland would throw six shutout innings allowing just four hits and striking out two earning the win.

The offense would also get contributions from outfielder Jonathan Engelmann just promoted from Akron who would double twice on the evening driving in a run. Shortstop Mitch Tolman would drive in two runs on a couple of base hits.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 1-2 R HR RBI 3BB SB

Jonathan Engelmann 2-3 R 2(2B) RBI

Jose Fermin 1-3 2R RBI

Mitch Tolman 2-4 2RBI

Oscar Gonzalez 1-4 R

Tanner Tully 6.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Alex Young 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron trailed Altoona 7-to-3 until the sixth inning when they would score four runs with the big blow coming on a Brayan Rocchio two run home run his second of the season.

With the game tied at 7-to-7 now in the bottom of the seventh inning after a pair of two out walks by Jose Tena and Brayan Rocchio outfielder George Valera would come through clutch with a RBI base hit. Tena would score from second base while Rocchio would come home as well on a throwing error from the outfield on a play at the plate.

Reliever Kevin Kelly would come on to earn the save pitching both the eighth and ninth innings for the Ducks allowing one run while striking out four Curve batters. With the comeback win Akron improves to 8-10 on the year.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 2R HR 2RBI 2BB

Jose Tena 2-5 2R 3B RBI BB

George Valera 2-5 2R RBI

Marcos Gonzalez 2-4 R 2B RBI BB

Julian Escobedo 2-4 2RBI

Andrew Misiaszek 2.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO (W)

Kevin Kelly 2.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 4SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Aaron Davenport would give the team four strong innings making his third start of the season only allowing just one run on just two hits while striking out four in the game.

Lake County would trail Lansing 1-to-0 before they finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning on a RBI fielder's choice by outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez tying the game at one apiece.

The Lugnuts in the very next inning would break through scoring three runs off Jaime Arias-Bautista taking a 4-to-1 lead. The Captains offense would fail to score the rest of the game. With the loss Lake County dropped to 7-10 on the season.

Top Performers:

Angel Martinez 1-3 R BB SB

Korey Holland 2-4 2(2B)

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 RBI

Aaron Davenport 4.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 4SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg 6 Salem 3

Salem held a 3-to-2 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh inning when the Hillcats would score twice to take the lead. Shortstop Yordys Valdes would triple and come around to score on an RBI groundout by outfielder Luis Durango. The very next batter outfielder Isaiah Greene would crush a solo home run his first of the season giving Lynchburg a 4-to-3 lead.

The Hillcats offense would provide two more insurance runs in the eighth inning giving them a 6-to-3 lead. Reliever Elvis Jerez would come on in the ninth inning and secure the win earning his second save on the season. With the win Lynchburg moves back to .500 at 9-9 on the year.

Starting pitcher Will Dion gave the Hillcats another tremendous outing striking out seven Red Sox hitters in the game over four and two thirds innings allowing just one run. Dion now has a sparkling 1.76 ERA on the season through his first four starts.

Top Performers:

Milan Tolentino 2-3 2R 2B RBI BB

Jorge Burgos 2-4 R 2(2B) 2RBI

Will Bartlett 2-4 2B RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-4 R HR RBI

Yordys Valdes 1-3 R 3B BB

Will Dion 4.2(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 7SO

Juan Zapata 3.1(IP) 4H 2R 2ER 0BB 8SO (W)

Elvis Jerez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

