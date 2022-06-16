The league owners have approved the new minority investor of the Cleveland Guardians.

What has felt like like a long-time coming has finally been approved. Today, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league has approved David Blitzer as the Cleveland Guardians new minority investor.

The Dolan family was searching for a new partner after John Sherman moved on to majority owner of the Royals years ago, but conversations had really gained steam last year. The Dolans were looking to bring someone in now with opportunity to become majority owner of the team at a later date.

With the announcement, it was reported by The Athletic that Manfred said, "We did approve a sale of a minority interest in the Guardians pending closing, really excited about the change there."

Who Is David Blitzer?

Blitzer is not new to the professional sports world, and is known for his ownership shares in both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils as well as endeavors in men's soccer and minor league baseball.

With Blitzer coming aboard, it's been reported he will have 25-30 percent of the club to start with potential majority ownership down the line.

The slim payroll in Cleveland has always been a topic of discussion in town, but with some of the discussions during the lockout, it seemed to come back in the limelight.

Why This Matters

Baseball is changing, and while Cleveland has always been a small market team, it's been showing in the more recent years as contracts continue to get larger and longer.

To say the least, the extension of José Ramírez came in big-time on the heels of the Guardians' extended lease announcement in Cleveland. The youngest roster in the league had locked up their All-Star third baseman with a major hometown discount.

With the Blitzer deal expected to become official in the upcoming days, fans should be ready to welcome this era. Now is the time to not only embrace the future of the team, but also baseball in the city of Cleveland as we know it.

-----

You May Also Like:

Amed Rosario Is Having A Big Month For The Guardians

Guardians Farm Report: Noel Homers In Third Straight Game For Lake County

Guardians Keep Rolling In The Rockies, Win 7-5

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Home Run Propels Akron To Victory In Comeback Win

Three Players To Keep An Eye On As The Guardians Hit The Road

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI