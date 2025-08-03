Guardians' Major Trade Deadline Move Lands Striking Ranking
The Cleveland Guardians didn't exactly sell at the MLB trade deadline, but they did move one of their biggest names, sending pitcher Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Guardians were able to land pitching prospect Khal Stephein in the deal, which was certainly not a bad return for someone who hadn't played in a major-league game since April 2024.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter loved the trade for Cleveland and listed the move among his favorite deals of the deadline. As a matter of fact, he ranked it the third-best trade of the bunch.
"For all of that uncertainty, the Guardians were able to pry loose right-hander Khal Stephen in the deal that sent Bieber to Toronto, and he has been one of the biggest breakout pitching prospects in baseball this year," Reuter wrote. "... He is the type of polished, high-floor starter that the Guardians have proven time and again they can get the most out of at the big league level."
Well known as a pitching factory, Cleveland boasts incredible player development when it comes to hurlers, and Stephen may be no exception.
The 22-year-old has gone 9-1 with a 2.06 ERA this season, allowing 65 hits while registering 99 strikeouts over 91.2 innings of work. He also lays claim to a 0.905 WHIP.
Stephen was originally selected the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Toronto's system, pitching to the tune of a 3.28 ERA while posting a 10.0 K/9 across 16 starts.
We'll see how long it takes the Guardians to eventually promote Stephen to the big-league level.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: First Impressions From CJ Kayfus' Guardians, MLB Debut
MORE: Guardians Officially Call-Up Promising Prospect In New Roster Moves
MORE: 3 Guardians Players That Could Still be Traded During the Offseason
MORE: Steven Kwan Declares Love for Cleveland After Guardians Trade Drama
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Promoting Elite Prospect for MLB Debut