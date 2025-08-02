Cleveland Guardians Promoting Elite Prospect for MLB Debut
The Cleveland Guardians have needed to add another slugger to their lineup all season. That reality is finally coming to fruition as the team is set to promote their No. 4-ranked prospect C.J. Kayfus on Saturday, per MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins.
The organization has not yet announced a corresponding roster move.
Kayfus was initially Cleveland’s third-round pick during the 2023 draft. The University of Miami product took off during his first full minor league season in 2024, recording a combined OPS of .904 at both Double-A and High-A.
Kayfus started the 2025 season at Double-A, but was quickly promoted to Triple-A after swinging a hot bat in April. Since his promotion to Columbus, all Kayfus has done is hit, making his MLB debut something that has been long overdue.
In 68 games with the Columbus Clippers this year, Kayfus has a .283/.367/.526 slash line with a 134 wRC+.
The 23-year-old has the potential to be a solid power bat in the middle of the Guardians' lineup for years to come. He’s hit 14 home runs, 18 doubles, and eight triples this season, with an average exit velocity of 89 mph.
However, as with many power-hitters at the big-league level, there are some swing-and-miss concerns. Kayfus is carrying a strikeout rate of 27.3 percent at Triple-A.
The biggest question that still must be answered is, where will Kayfus play in the field? He’s a natural first baseman, but Carlos Santana and Kyle Manzardo are still options for the Guardians. Plus,
Kayfus has started to play more outfield, so that could be an option for the Guardians. Cleveland still desperately needs more offensive production out of that position group.
All of those questions will be answered in time. For now, Kayfus is with the team and ready to make a massive impact at the plate.
